Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 611 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

SPGI traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.80. The company had a trading volume of 277,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,376. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $425.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.56.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,572.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at $919,572.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

