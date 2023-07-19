Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,166,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,374,883. The stock has a market cap of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

