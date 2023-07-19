Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.59. 3,291,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,828,883. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day moving average is $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

