Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Short Interest Up 38.3% in June

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 986,900 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 713,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MACK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,585. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 1.77.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

