Meter Governance Price Down 2.5% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $40.34 million and approximately $147,117.35 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.88 or 0.00006263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003315 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,792,647 coins and its circulating supply is 21,475,403 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

