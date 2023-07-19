Meter Governance Price Tops $1.89 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $40.58 million and $129,992.77 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00006318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003319 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,791,645 coins and its circulating supply is 21,474,401 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,792,647 with 21,475,403 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.90049209 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $142,317.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

