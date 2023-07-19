Michael Bane Buys 23,500 Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Bane purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £30,550 ($39,945.08).

HICL Infrastructure Stock Up 0.2 %

HICL Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 129.80 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.76. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 119.70 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 180.60 ($2.36). The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 769.41 and a beta of 0.21.

HICL Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a GBX 2.07 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

