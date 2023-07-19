MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $334.26 and last traded at $336.08. Approximately 62,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 90,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.16.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
