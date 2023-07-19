Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.00

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.00 and traded as low as $22.56. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 62,824 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $380.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.51 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Abel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $40,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,079.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

