Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,281,000 after buying an additional 133,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 76,324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 55,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,234,000.

FCOM stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $669.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

