Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,122 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.11, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

