Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,504,000 after purchasing an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,936,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 57,166 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

