Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,055 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,552.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 104,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 98,140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 508,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 126,867 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 476,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $843,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

