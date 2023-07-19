Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

