Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $298,000 Stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

