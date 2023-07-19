Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,936 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 327.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $105.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at $18,553,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,036 shares of company stock valued at $6,721,539. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

