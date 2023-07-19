Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 184,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter.

BATS CEMB opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

