Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

