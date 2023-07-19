Minerals Technologies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Minerals Technologies has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Minerals Technologies stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. 251,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,174. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.80. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

