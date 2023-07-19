Mizuho Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $370.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.15.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $354.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $355.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

