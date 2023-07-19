MLP (ETR:MLP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €5.59 ($6.28) and last traded at €5.59 ($6.28). Approximately 42,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.60 ($6.29).

MLP Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.45 and a 200 day moving average of €5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $614.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 138.60, a quick ratio of 98.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13.

About MLP

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

