Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXFree Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles

