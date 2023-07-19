Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

