Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Up to $303.06

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $303.06, but opened at $312.50. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $316.86, with a volume of 64,116 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.71 and a 200 day moving average of $288.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

