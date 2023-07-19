Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of TAP opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $69.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

