Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Shares Up 5.4%

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260.40 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40). 1,609,134 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 705,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.60 ($3.22).

Molten Ventures Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 313.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £397.80 million, a P/E ratio of -169.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Grahame Cook acquired 21,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £50,031.50 ($65,417.76). 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

