Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 35,758 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 198.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,758 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,418,094 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,928,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,144,000 after buying an additional 1,310,012 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,460,000 after buying an additional 179,593 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,878,523.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,677,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,313,000 after buying an additional 4,677,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after buying an additional 2,179,319 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

