Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 813.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,100 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,928,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,402,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,519,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,156,000 after buying an additional 251,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,295,000 after buying an additional 163,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,103,000 after buying an additional 1,211,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2221 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

