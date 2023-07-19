Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

