Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $3.69 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $903.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $803.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $372.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

