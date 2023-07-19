Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Danaher by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 314,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Danaher by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,210,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,034,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 66,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $240.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.02. The company has a market cap of $177.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

