Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $443.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.13. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.80.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

