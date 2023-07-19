Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $13.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $574.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,092. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.04. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $595.98.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

