Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,374,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,791,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after buying an additional 2,914,583 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,462,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,707 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,938,000 after buying an additional 1,083,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. 1,188,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

