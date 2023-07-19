Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $361.39

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $361.39 and last traded at $360.57, with a volume of 54488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $359.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.33.

Moody’s Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody's ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business's revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody's Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock worth $875,996. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

