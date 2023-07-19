Morgan Stanley Lowers Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) to Underweight

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVKIF opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

