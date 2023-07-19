Morgan Stanley Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $144.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.60. 1,986,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,352. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

