Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.07.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.46. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Celanese by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

