Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 136.4% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 17,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

