Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.
LYB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 136.4% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 17,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.