Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OLN. UBS Group lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

OLN traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,300. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Olin by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Olin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Olin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

