Morpheus.Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $49.46 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00003487 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $49.46 million and $135,693.62 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.02236547 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $158,646.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

