MovieBloc Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $46.81 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,345,372,888 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a decentralized movie and content distribution platform founded by Peter Kim. Its mission is to solve problems caused by the domination of the theatre and home entertainment industry by conglomerates with its blockchain technology. The MBL token is used for economic activity in the MovieBloc ecosystem, including watching premium content, paying translators, donating to other participants, and rewarding users for reporting illegal content, rating films, and reviewing films. The creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access diverse films and content, and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.