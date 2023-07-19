Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002327 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $93.04 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,007.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00309654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.54 or 0.00834921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.00561528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00063306 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00123426 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

