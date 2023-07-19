Narwhal Capital Management Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,486 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after buying an additional 25,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,079. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $224.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.27 and its 200-day moving average is $180.74.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

