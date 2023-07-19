Narwhal Capital Management Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

ADBE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.93. 1,627,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,533. The company has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.86. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $539.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

