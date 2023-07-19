Narwhal Capital Management Has $409,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 51,069 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,623,464,000,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. 151,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,425. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

