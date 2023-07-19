Narwhal Capital Management Sells 571 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $741.99. 237,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,437. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.