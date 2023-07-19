Narwhal Capital Management Sells 9,511 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.79. The company had a trading volume of 808,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,230. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

