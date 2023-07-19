Narwhal Capital Management Sells 963 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $73.82. 5,708,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,968,566. The company has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

