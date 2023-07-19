Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. 6,386,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,000,700. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

