Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,116,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,220. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,030,000 after acquiring an additional 125,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after acquiring an additional 775,233 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,218,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.